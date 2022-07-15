Bradford hosts annual Muslim convention

Bradford hosts annual Muslim convention

Thousands will gather at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at convention in Bradford July 15 to 17, 2022. Thousands will gather at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at convention in Bradford July 15 to 17, 2022.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver