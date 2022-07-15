Bradford hosts annual Muslim convention
Bradford hosts annual Muslim convention
One of the largest religious gatherings in Canada is tucked away in a small village in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
More than 4,000 Muslims are expected to attend Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at (AMJ) an annual religious gathering, said Hassan Shahid.
“It’s our 44th annual convention. The purpose is to have a community gathering with exhibitions and an educational element,” Shahid said.
It’s an outdoor event in the recently fabricated village that was built specifically for the event, he said.
He expects the AMJ to draw people from not only across Canada, but from Barrie too, he said.
Shahid said the attendees are staying in local hotels and in tents on the Hadiqa Ahmad mosque’s grounds.
The catering of 26,000 meals for three days has been locally sourced, he said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
Canada announces deal for millions of flu vaccine doses
Ottawa has signed a deal with the vaccine and specialty medicine manufacturing company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to produce millions of additional influenza vaccines to better prepare for flu cases in the fall.
Atlantic
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
Montreal
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France
Quebec-born rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Toronto
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Does my young child need a COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor answers top questions
Health Canada approved the Moderna shots on Thursday for kids between the ages of six months and five years old. Here's what you need to know.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
Guelph artist named a winner for his 'unapologetic' shoe design
A Guelph artist is expressing what pride means to him through art.
-
Police arrest two Kitchener teenagers for break and enter at local school
Two teenagers have been charged after leading police of a brief foot pursuit, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
London
-
Police treating disappearance of Sarnia man as suspicious
Sarnia police are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say hasn’t been seen since July 6.
-
18 new criminal charges for Windsor man arrested in Sarnia
Sarnia police have arrested a Windsor man who is now facing 18 new criminal charges.
-
No rail service between London and Windsor: VIA
A transport truck driver has been charged after crashing into the CN Railway Bridge in Strathroy, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
Windsor
-
Man faces several criminal charges after crash in LaSalle
A Markham, Ont., man is facing several charges after a single-vehicle crash in LaSalle.
-
'It is never easy when you see a family going to lose their job': Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive to part ways
Operations between Stellantis and Syncreon Automotive will eventually end affecting the lives of 280 employees and their families.
-
18 new criminal charges for Windsor man arrested in Sarnia
Sarnia police have arrested a Windsor man who is now facing 18 new criminal charges.
Calgary
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
-
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
-
Is the spike in the price of beef hurting Alberta beef producers?
Alberta's NDP says the massive year-over-year increase in the price of beef at Canadian is not benefiting the province's beef producers and the party is calling for an investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Kinsmen Spray Park closed for incoming hot weekend
A very popular spray park will be closed for construction during what is expected to be one of Edmonton's hottest weekends.
-
Hundreds turn out for barbecue at Boyle Street Community Services
Members of the Boyle Street community were treated to a barbecue and car show on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
-
Vancouver restaurants to be included in latest Michelin Guide expansion
Vancouver diners will soon have another reason to explore local culinary delights as the Michelin Guide is coming to the West Coast city this fall.
-
Maple Ridge shooting now fatal, IHIT called
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after one of the two people shot there Friday morning succumbed to her injuries.