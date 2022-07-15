Bradford hosts annual Muslim convention

One of the largest religious gatherings in Canada is tucked away in a small village in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

More than 4,000 Muslims are expected to attend Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at (AMJ) an annual religious gathering, said Hassan Shahid.

“It’s our 44th annual convention. The purpose is to have a community gathering with exhibitions and an educational element,” Shahid said.

It’s an outdoor event in the recently fabricated village that was built specifically for the event, he said.

He expects the AMJ to draw people from not only across Canada, but from Barrie too, he said.

Shahid said the attendees are staying in local hotels and in tents on the Hadiqa Ahmad mosque’s grounds.

The catering of 26,000 meals for three days has been locally sourced, he said.