Peel Regional Police have charged two men with first-degree murder in the presumed death of a man who went missing in Mississauga in December.

Police say David Fielder was last seen on December 2nd, and circumstances surrounding his disappearance were deemed "concerning."

Marko Tubic, 41, of Hamilton and Jeff Caissey, 45, of Bracebridge were charged yesterday.

Police told CP24.com that Fiedler’s remains have not yet been located. They would not say what evidence led them to lay the murder charges.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

- With files from The Canadian Press