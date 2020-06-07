BARRIE, ONT. -- An 11-year-old boy hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Angus this week has died.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Elizabeth St and Simcoe St.

OPP say the collision remains under investigation. The driver was not injured.

By Sunday morning, a memorial of flowers, candles and stuffed animals had sprung up at the crash site.

The neighbourhood has been shaken by the sudden death of someone with so much life ahead of him.

“It’s scary when you have a little one,” says Jason Yong, glancing down at his son.

“A tragic event like this is always horrible for any community. But we’re a tightknit town here, and we’ll do our best to help the family as best we can.”

Jane Tomporowski’s heart aches thinking of her grandson, who is about the same age as the boy who died.

His death has strengthened her resolve to push for safety improvements through the area. Neighbours have long had concerns about speeding drivers and poor visibility at the scene of the crash.

“It’s pitiful. You shouldn’t have to have a child killed because of a bad intersection, a bad street,” Tomporowski says.

“I want something done about it.”