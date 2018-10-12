

CTV Barrie





Along with the cold front that has moved through the region, and the changing colours of the leaves, another sure sign that summer has come to an end is boats out day.

As with every year, the crane was moved in to lift the boats out of the Barrie marina as city crews prepare for the winter season.

Operations at the marina will shut down after the weekend.

The Trent-Severn waterway marked the close of boating season on October 7.