Boat fire in Georgian Bay forces man to jump into chilly water

Barrie, Ont. -

A Penetanguishene man had to be rescued from the chilly waters of Georgian Bay after a fire broke out on his boat Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police say the 39-year-old man was in the water for roughly 15 minutes on the west side of Beausoleil Island south of Gin Rocks when officers arrived with the help of a private vessel that was at the scene.

They say he was wearing a life jacket.

The boat was partially submerged when rescuers arrived.

Simcoe County paramedics triaged the boater and took him to a local hospital for observation.

A marine salvage service removed the 30-foot powerboat from the bay.