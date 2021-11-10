Boat fire in Georgian Bay forces man to jump into chilly water
A 30-foot powerboat is submerged in Georgian Bay after a fire broke out onboard on Wed., Nov. 10, 2021 (OPP)
Barrie, Ont. -
A Penetanguishene man had to be rescued from the chilly waters of Georgian Bay after a fire broke out on his boat Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police say the 39-year-old man was in the water for roughly 15 minutes on the west side of Beausoleil Island south of Gin Rocks when officers arrived with the help of a private vessel that was at the scene.
They say he was wearing a life jacket.
The boat was partially submerged when rescuers arrived.
Simcoe County paramedics triaged the boater and took him to a local hospital for observation.
A marine salvage service removed the 30-foot powerboat from the bay.