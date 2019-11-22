Featured
Bill to overturn Ontario's pit bull ban closer to becoming a law
Originally, Bill 128 was set to ban a list of dogs considered to be "potentially dangerous," including pit bulls, American Staffordshire terriesrs, bull terriers, Rottweilers, and cross-bred or hybrid dogs. (CTV Montreal)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 12:00PM EST
A bill to overturn the province's pit bull ban is moving closer to becoming law.
A private member's bill put forth by Progressive Conservative lawmaker Rick Nicholls passed by a margin of 36 to 12 yesterday at its second reading.
Nicholls says the law is discriminatory and owners should be held accountable for dangerous dogs of any breed.
But the bill has split Doug Ford's government as all the no votes came from his caucus.
The yay votes were split among all parties, while most legislators did not take part in the vote.