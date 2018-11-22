“It’s really important to do what you can to make the world a better place.”

This Tottenham woman says the idea came to her in a dream, ditch plastic wrap for a reusable, environmentally friendly wrap. And it's getting a lot of buzz.

“I tried it, and it worked,” says Lacey Alexander.

Alexander is a social worker specializing in seniors who live with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She says her patients inspired her to try and develop a reusable food wrap.

The entrepreneur bought her beeswax from a local business and makes the food wraps out of her home.

She now has 40 stores selling her Labeille product in North America and one in the United Kingdom.

Alexander plans to market environmentally friendly reusable twist ties and straws, both made from beeswax.