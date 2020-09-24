BARRIE, ONT. -- Beer Store customers across the province have been doing their part to help since the pandemic began back in March.

The Beer Store announced customers could choose to donate the proceeds of their empty bottle returns to health care centres and food banks.

The donations raised $409,426 in the Barrie area, which will benefit the Barrie Food Bank and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

"We wanted to raise funds that we could keep in our community, especially with everything that's been going on," said Beer Store manager, Jennifer Appleton.

The Beer Store is still taking donations, including LCBO bottles.

The campaign has raised a total of $2.3 million across Ontario.