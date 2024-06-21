Bear sanctuary appeals for donations amid rising costs

The Bear With Us Centre for Bears in Sprucedale is reaching out to the community for much-needed assistance.

The centre is currently home to 24 bears, including 11 orphans who require specialized formula milk.

The organization posted on its Facebook page this week that it is "finding the costs of providing the special formula and other food, eggs, fruit, etc., to be a lot more expensive."

Bear With Us has rescued and rehabilitated orphaned and injured bears for more than 30 years, but the centre doesn't receive any government funding and relies solely on the community's generosity.

Bear With Us is appealing to the public for donations, no matter how small, to help cover these increasing costs.

Every contribution helps feed and care for the bears and gives the centre a chance to win $10,000 through various funding opportunities and contests.