

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Almaguin Highlands OPP have charged a Barrie swimming coach with sexual exploitation.

Police arrested Zachary Hurd, 31, of Springwater on Monday.

Hurd is a competitive swim coach in the Barrie and Almaguin Highlands areas, police said.

He is currently the assistant head coach and age group director of the Barrie Trojan Swim Club (BTSC).

Calls for comment from CTV News to the BTSC have not been returned.

The swim club's board of directors sent an email to parents informing them they were made aware of a serious situation involving Hurd late last week.

"Based on the alleged misconduct reported, the Board made a decision to immediately suspend Zack from all of his duties with the Barrie Trojan Swim Club, as well as any club related events, indefinitely," the email stated.

The board added it's their understanding the alleged incident took place outside of BTSC, and did not occur while Hurd was representing or performing his duties as a member and/or coach of the Barrie Trojan Swim Club.

Hurd remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in bail court in Parry Sound on Friday.

A publication ban is in place and police are not releasing any further details.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to call Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.