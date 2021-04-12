BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating hateful graffiti at a Barrie skate park.

Swastikas and other derogatory symbols in bright pink spray paint appeared at the Lampman Lane skate park over the weekend.

Area councillor Robert Thomson calls the vandalism "extremely disturbing" and asked city crews to cover the messages on Sunday.

A full removal was expected to take place Monday.

Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon calls the incident extremely disturbing, especially over spring break when many families might be heading to the park.