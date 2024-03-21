Barrie sexual assault under investigation as police urge caution using apps to meet strangers

Police in Barrie are cautioning residents about accessible messaging-type platforms that allow you to meet new people after an alleged sexual assault.

"The public must remember that these platforms often advertise that they can help you in expanding your social network, but the reality is, they can be very dangerous," stated the service in a release issued on Thursday.

Police didn't release details about the alleged assault, saying that due to the sensitivity of the case, nothing further could be provided.

However, they did urge residents to be vigilant about messaging platforms or apps that could also serve as breeding grounds for individuals with criminal intent.

The police service stressed the importance of gathering information about the individual before agreeing to meet in person and strongly advised to only meet in public settings, which provides an added layer of security in case of any unforeseen issues.

Detectives are investigating the alleged sexual assault.

There was no word on any arrests.