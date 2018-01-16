The Barrie Public Library’s CEO says more security is needed after a spike in incidents at the city’s two branches.

Marc Saunders reported to Barrie city council on Monday that the number of outburst, fights and drug overdoses were up 62 per cent last year. The library wants an extra $90,000 from the city to beef up security.

In some cases, he says, library staff had to step in and administer naloxone.

“We're expecting that a lot of the people that loiter underneath the eaves under the arches at the front library would move along,” Saunders says.

He wants to make part-time security staff, full time. He believes landscaping changes will also deter loitering.

The challenge though, will be balancing everyone's needs.

“We're always going to be open to the homeless, we're always going to be open to the disadvantaged, but at the same time we need to be accessible to everybody, so we need the moms with the kids in their strollers to feel comfortable.”

Library staff are also hoping to use some of that money to install a sound system that will play classical music.

Staff will find out whether or not they'll receive the money once the budget is approved.