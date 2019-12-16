BARRIE -- Rental prices in the City of Barrie are the sixth highest in the country, according to the Canadian National Rent Report released on Monday.

According to the report - completed by apartment hunting website Padmapper – anyone renting a one or two-bedroom residence in the city is paying somewhere between $1,460 and $1,660 per month, with the average price for a two-bedroom rental up 15.3 per cent at this time last year. One bedroom prices were also up this year, seeing an increase of 11.5 per cent.

The highest one-bedroom rental prices in the country can be seen in Toronto, with a price tag of $2,350 per month; Vancouver was a close second at $2,200. St John's, Nfld., was the lowest of the top 24 averaging $800 per month.

The five cities that saw the highest increase across the country were all in Ontario, with Kingston's one-bedroom listings jumping 15.6 per cent to an average of $1,260; Windsor rounded off the top five seeing a 14.9 per cent increase with Windsorites paying an average of $850 per month.

The monthly report is based on hundreds of thousands of rental listings across Canada's 24 largest cities during November.