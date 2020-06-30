BARRIE, ONT. -- First, it was Innisfil's ideaLAB and Library. Now Barrie's Public Library says it too is abandoning fines for overdue items.

The change takes effect July 1. Existing fines will be waived, but borrowers will still be charged for lost or damaged items.

For the CEO of Barrie's Public Library, ending charges is about maintaining access.

"Fines are punitive and stand in the way of the core library value of providing equitable library service. They disproportionately impact families with young children, teens, newcomers, and visible minorities," Lauren Jessop says in a news release.

The library says more than 11,000 card holders' accounts have been blocked in recent years over fines. 2,200 of those accounts belong to children and teenagers.

Both Barrie Public Library branches remain closed but are offering express pickup and some delivery options.