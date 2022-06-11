Barrie Pride parade sends message of inclusivity

Hundreds gathered in Barrie's downtown Saturday for a celebration of Pride.

A major parade wrapped its way throughout the city's core, starting and ending at the downtown library, with hundreds waiting alongside Simcoe Street.

"I was amazed. I couldn't believe how many people had come out," says Brodi Mears, the executive director of Barrie Pride. "It was incredible to see how many families, how many children were out. When we came around the corner and we saw everybody who was at Meridian Place, my heart just filled. I was so happy."

The parade was filled with hundreds of supporters from various community groups. Barrie Police, OPP, Youth Haven and many other pride groups all took part, sending a strong message of inclusivity to those watching along the sidelines.

"I think it matters to see people who are like you and to feel visible, to feel like you're not alone," says Mears. "But I think it matters most for a lot of the kids who are out here today. I think that's what it matters. I think it's important that they see all kinds of people and they can grow up to be anyone that they want and love anyone that they want and express themselves however they want."

Barrie Pride was first formed nine years ago and has held a yearly parade. But Mears says Saturday's turnout appeared to be the largest yet.

"I think it's been incredible the amount of support that has grown. I think just the amount of numbers that we had out today says volumes about it," says Mears. "I remember the first parade that I went to here; I think 2016/2017 was not nearly this big. I think this is really nice to see support growing and a lot of other community organizations getting involved. It's really cool to see."

Following the parade, activities took over Meridian Place.

The day is expected to end with fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay.