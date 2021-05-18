Advertisement
Barrie police warn potent green opioid could be circulating in the community
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 2:37PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 18, 2021 3:53PM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are sounding the alarm over a Narcan-resistant strain of opioid believed to be circulating in the community.
The alert was issued Tuesday after two overdose deaths downtown in the previous 24 hours.
The concern is over a green-coloured synthetic opioid that is powerful enough to require multiple doses of Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose.
Barrie police are still investigating whether the recent deaths are a result of the more potent strain, though spokesperson Peter Leon says a green substance was found near one of the victims.
RELATED IMAGES