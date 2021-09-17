Barrie police seize $360K in suspected cocaine scattered outside residential property

Barrie, Ont. -

Barrie police say officers seized $360,000 worth of cocaine that was scattered outside of a property.

According to police, a nearby homeowner reported seeing a suspicious man placing several packages in bushes on a residential property in the city's northeast end on Saturday.

Officers found multiple small bags containing suspected cocaine.

Hours later, police say they arrested the man matching the witness' description when he returned to retrieve the packages.

They say he was not a resident of the area.

A 37-year-old Barrie man faces a slew of charges, including two counts of possession for trafficking and two counts of possession of Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

In all, police say they seized nearly eight pounds of suspected cocaine and 50 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The seized drugs are being held for analysis.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.