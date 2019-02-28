

Barrie police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a hotel over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Comfort Inn on Hart Drive around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two men, armed with a weapon, entered a room and robbed two women.

Investigators have determined the suspects had taken an undisclosed quantity of money.

The victims were not injured.

The suspects left the area in a red four-door Nissan Versa with snow tires, police said.

The first suspect is described as a male, black, late 20’s to early 30’s. He was wearing black glasses, a black coat with a white logo on the back left shoulder and a black silk like hair cover.

The second suspect is described as a male, black, late 20’s to early 30’s with a beard. He was wearing a black ball cap, black hoody, black coat and black shoes with white trim around the soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.