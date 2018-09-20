

CTV Barrie





Police are still looking to locate a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Barrie on June 3.

Investigators say Jesse Breese may be in the Sarnia, London or St. Thomas area.

He is wanted for attempted murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Breese is described as being 6 feet tall with a thin build, brown hair, green eyes and a full beard. He is likely wearing black rimmed glasses.

Three people have already been arrested in connection with the June 3 shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.