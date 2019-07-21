

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at a jewelry store in Barrie.



Police say it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at D.C. Taylor Jewellers on Bayfield Street in the Springwater Plaza.



According to Barrie Police communications coordinator Jennett Mays, “The investigation is still ongoing, but at this point, I can tell you that just before 12:30 p.m. today, a lone male entered a business located at 411 Bayfield Street. He displayed a weapon and fled with a quantity of merchandise.”



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.