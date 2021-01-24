Advertisement
Barrie police investigate south end robbery
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 10:40PM EST
Police at the scene of a robbery near Little Avenue and Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 (Don Wright/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are searching for suspects involved in a robbery in the city’s south end.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a plaza near Little Avenue and Bayview Drive.
The K-9 unit was sent out to search for suspects; however that search ended without locating any individuals of interest.
