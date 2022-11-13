Barrie Persian Association holds solidarity rally for Iranian protestors

The Barrie Persian Association showed its support for Iranians protesting the country's regime.

On Saturday, dozens of people held a flag-raising ceremony and rally in front of city hall, demanding the end to the Iranian regime after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

Amini Died in Hospital after being detained by Iranian morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

"Basically we are here to let the world know that we don't need anyone to come over and fight for us," said one protestor who spoke to CTV News Saturday. "We just don't want them to support our government, the government of Iran."

Several local dignitaries attended the rally, including mayor-elect Alex Nuttall, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, and Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte MP Doug Shipley.

Protestors urged that they wanted freedom for their homeland.