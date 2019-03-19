Featured
Barrie opioid crisis will 'not' be declared public health emergency
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:50AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:40PM EDT
Barrie councillors will not declare the city's opioid crisis a public health emergency.
The city decided this after a recent report outlined that declaring a public emergency is more suited for something more short-term, like a natural disaster or disease outbreak.
Mayor Jeff Lehman said the opioid crisis requires another solution.
“The opioid crisis, unfortunately, is a long-term issue. It’s one, that as we heard from the medical community last week, is going to take more than a few months or weeks to solve,” said Lehman.
Councillors voted on Monday night in support of sitting with health unit officials to find a way to work together.
The city has sent letters to both the provincial and federal governments asking for help with the opioid crisis.