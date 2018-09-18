Featured
Barrie man sentenced after shooting dog
Richard Pak, 44, is a repeat offender who was once wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Police handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 5:22PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 18, 2018 9:27PM EDT
A 44-year-old Barrie man with a history of violence was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to cruelty to animals.
Richard Rak was sentenced to three months house arrest and is prohibited from owning a pet for two years.
Police were called to a home in Barrie in June 2017 after reports a dog had been shot with a pellet gun.
The dog did not sustain serious injuries but appeared to be frightened of humans.
Rak was also the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in April 2015 after breaching his parole while serving a five-year sentence for a violent robbery and criminal harassment.