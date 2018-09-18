

CTV Barrie





A 44-year-old Barrie man with a history of violence was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to cruelty to animals.

Richard Rak was sentenced to three months house arrest and is prohibited from owning a pet for two years.

Police were called to a home in Barrie in June 2017 after reports a dog had been shot with a pellet gun.

The dog did not sustain serious injuries but appeared to be frightened of humans.

Rak was also the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in April 2015 after breaching his parole while serving a five-year sentence for a violent robbery and criminal harassment.