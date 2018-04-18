A Barrie man says he was stuck in his home because a plow left a dumping of snow in front of his driveway.

Dino Sangiuliano thought it was bad enough that no city plows had cleared his street since the ice storm. But when a plow finally showed up, he says it left a bigger pile of ice and snow behind.

Sangiuliano’s surveillance camera recorded video of a plow clearing one lane of Violet Street at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

At 5:34 a.m. a plow is seen coming around Lucas Avenue and back on to Violet Street. The operator lifts the plows’ blade, reverses the vehicle and leaves behind the snow on the road.

"He lifted the blade in front of my driveway on the street and that left three to four feet of snow there," he says. “I have to rely on my vehicle. I had to get to the pharmacy to deliver my meds."

Two parked vehicles that don't belong to Sangiuliano were on the street at the time the plow was clearing. He believes the city could have done a better job.

"On the second swipe he could have cleaned everything out no problem and the cars would not have affected him whatsoever."

A city spokesperson tells CTV News that cars parked on the street prevented the plow from removing the snow.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, snow plows were dispatched to Violet Street to clear the excess snow.

"It’s the way it should have been in the first place," Sangiuliano says.