BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie resident Randy Beal completed his goal of 45,000 push-ups on Monday to raise money and awareness for mental health treatment.

"When people found out I was going to do this, everyone got behind me, and that is what kept me going," said Beal.

The campaign, called Penny a Push-up, began on Oct. 1 after Beal came up with the idea while struggling with his own mental health issues.

"I reached out for help, and I thought now it is time for me to give back, so people know help is there, especially during COVID-19," said Beal.

Over 19 days, Beal would complete the push-ups outside on the front lawn of his apartment.

All proceeds collected from the Penny a Push-Up campaign will go towards the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"There is a stigma that we are always trying to end, and Randy just takes it to the next level, so people know that there is nothing embarrassing to talk about," said Liz Grummett, Manager of Resource Development, Canadian Mental Health Association Simcoe County.

