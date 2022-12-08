Barrie man says he couldn't sleep for 2 days after checking his instant lottery ticket
Ronald Hughes said he couldn't sleep for two days after winning $1,000 a week for life with his Instant Cash For Life lottery ticket.
The Barrie man has played the lottery from time to time over the past decade and said instant tickets are his favourite.
He said he realized he had won while checking his ticket at home.
"I revealed the three Cash For Life logos and couldn't believe it. I turned on the lights and grabbed my glasses. It was a moment of shock," he said.
The win has Hughes considering what to do with his prize money.
"First up, I will treat my brother to a nice meal," he said.
Hughes said he's still excited by his luck.
"I never believed in Santa Clause until today."
The Barrie man opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.
"This is a good time in my life to enjoy a lottery win," he concluded.
He bought his winning ticket at Maple Convenience on Dunlop Street in Barrie.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
What is stiff person syndrome? The rare neurological disorder affecting Celine Dion explained
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Legault acknowledges it's 'difficult to get by' on $18/hour
Francois Legault acknowledged Thursday that it is difficult to live with dignity in Quebec when you earn $18 an hour, a 'shocking' and 'very revealing' admission, said QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
Ottawa
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines to fly between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson airport
Ottawa travellers flying to Toronto on Porter Airlines will soon have a choice of two destination airports.
-
Eastern Ontario hospital has province’s longest wait to see a doctor
Hospitals in Ottawa and eastern Ontario had some of the longest emergency room wait times in the province in October, new data shows.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two women stabbed at Toronto subway station, man in custody
A man has been taken into custody after two women were stabbed at High Park Station.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
-
Here’s how variable mortgage payments have changed in K-W in 2022
Homeowners with variable mortgage rates have seen their monthly premiums increasing, and with the latest interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, monthly mortgage payemnts will continue to rise.
London
-
Michaels on the Thames closing its doors
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London police officer charged with assault
A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018. According to police, the off-duty officer and a women got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.
-
Police release new image of vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run death of Jibin Benoy
London police have released a new image and information regarding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old Fanshawe College student in September.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
-
Court rules in favour of Chinese student fighting to study at northern Ont. college
A student from China denied a study permit by immigration officials has won an appeal, but still has a ways to go before he can study at Canadore College in North Bay, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid. Here's who's eligible
The Ontario government is allowing pharmacists in Windsor-Essex and across the province to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment option used to reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19.
-
'It’s a fundamental shift': University of Windsor launching Black Studies Institute
Professors are now being hired to “double” the number of black faculty on campus.
-
Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co. is closing. Here’s why
A popular sausage-making business in Windsor is closing its doors at the end of December.
Calgary
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Begelton signs contract extension to remain a Stampeder
Calgary's leading receiver, CFL all-star Reggie Begelton, will return to the team after signing a contract that keeps him through the 2024 season.
Saskatoon
-
Breaking
Breaking | One dead following Rosthern, Sask. apartment building blaze
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police charge 4 men in sexual services investigation
Four men have been charged after an investigation into people purchasing sexual services from high-risk sex workers, according to police.
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
Edmonton
-
'Nadia means hope': 5 years later, Edmonton mother continues search for daughter
Thursday marked five years since her daughter, Nadia Atwi, went missing. Still, she's not ready to give up and is asking anyone with any information to come forward and help her family find some closure – one way or another.
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials
A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver council approves plan for all frontline police officers to wear body cameras by 2025
All frontline officers with the Vancouver Police Department will be fitted with body-worn cameras by 2025 under a new plan approved by city council Wednesday night.
-
Man pleads guilty to accessory after the fact in 2017 shooting death
A third man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou, who was gunned down in B.C.'s Fraser Valley nearly five years ago.
-
Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled for 2023 due to supply chain issues
Continued supply chain issues plaguing the automotive sector are being blamed for the cancellation of the 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show, which was set to take place in March.