Barrie man says he couldn't sleep for 2 days after checking his instant lottery ticket

Ronald Hughes said he couldn't sleep for two days after winning $1,000 a week for life with his Instant Cash For Life lottery ticket.

The Barrie man has played the lottery from time to time over the past decade and said instant tickets are his favourite.

He said he realized he had won while checking his ticket at home.

"I revealed the three Cash For Life logos and couldn't believe it. I turned on the lights and grabbed my glasses. It was a moment of shock," he said.

The win has Hughes considering what to do with his prize money.

"First up, I will treat my brother to a nice meal," he said.

Hughes said he's still excited by his luck.

"I never believed in Santa Clause until today."

The Barrie man opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.

"This is a good time in my life to enjoy a lottery win," he concluded.

He bought his winning ticket at Maple Convenience on Dunlop Street in Barrie.