BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police say a driver who hit another vehicle and took off Wednesday evening was driving drunk and didn't have a licence.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Owen and Collier streets.

Police have not provided details of what happened, but a witness described a pick-up truck crashing into a car while making a left turn.

The truck then smashed into a post, sending a traffic light crashing to the ground.

Police say the male driver took off running from the scene, but was arrested at his home.

Paramedics took the driver and passenger in the vehicle that was hit to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old Barrie man faces charges, including impaired driving, flight from police, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.