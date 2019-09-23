

Staff , CTV Barrie





A Barrie man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to run down two people on Sunday afternoon, sending one man to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the 54-year-old driver intentionally drove at the 47-year-old victim and a female who were walking along the sidewalk on Bradford Street in Barrie.

Police say the female avoided injury by jumping out of the way.

Police allege the driver left the scene following the incident.

He was arrested a short time later, and his vehicle was seized.

The accused faces two counts of attempted murder, failing to remain at the scene and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police are encouraging witnesses to come forward.