TORONTO, ONT. -- A 19-year-old Barrie man has been charged in a fatal crash that took place south of Orangeville, in the town of Erin, in January.

Investigators say a southbound S-U-V collided head-on with a northbound sedan on the evening of January 5.

The driver of the sedan, 36-year-old Jayson Waddell, died at the scene.

Police say the ther driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and is due in court July 31st.