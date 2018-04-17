

CTV Barrie





Barrie continues to be one of the most expensive places to rent in Canada after another increase to rental rates.

According to a new a report released by PadMapper.com, Barrie has the fourth most expensive rental rates in April.

The report shows that the average cost of a one bedroom apartment rose 4.7 per cent to $1,330 this month. The average cost of a two bedroom apartment grew 3.3 per cent to $1,580.

Toronto topped the list with one bedroom apartments listed on average at $2,040. Vancouver has the second highest rates, followed by Burnaby, B.C.

In March, rental rates actually dipped in Barrie. The average rental price for a one bedroom apartment was listed at $1,270. Despite this, Barrie was still listed as the fifth most expensive place to rent.

PadMapper examines rent prices across Canada’s 26 largest cities.