Barrie home to fourth highest rent in Canada this month: report
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:21PM EDT
Barrie continues to be one of the most expensive places to rent in Canada after another increase to rental rates.
According to a new a report released by PadMapper.com, Barrie has the fourth most expensive rental rates in April.
The report shows that the average cost of a one bedroom apartment rose 4.7 per cent to $1,330 this month. The average cost of a two bedroom apartment grew 3.3 per cent to $1,580.
Toronto topped the list with one bedroom apartments listed on average at $2,040. Vancouver has the second highest rates, followed by Burnaby, B.C.
In March, rental rates actually dipped in Barrie. The average rental price for a one bedroom apartment was listed at $1,270. Despite this, Barrie was still listed as the fifth most expensive place to rent.
PadMapper examines rent prices across Canada’s 26 largest cities.