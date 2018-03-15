

CTV Barrie





Barrie still has the fifth highest rental rates in Canada, according to a new report.

PadMapper.com says the average price of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie remained flat in March at $1,270. The average cost of a two bedroom apartment actually decreased 1.9 per cent to $1,530.

According to the report, Barrie’s rental prices jumped more than 15 per cent this month when compared to March of last year.

Vancouver still has the highest rental rates in the country, with a one bedroom apartment listed on average at $2,000. Toronto is second with prices at $1,970.

PadMapper examines rent prices across Canada’s 26 largest cities.