SPRINGWATER TOWNSHIP -- It was off to a delayed start, but asparagus season has finally kicked off.

A few weeks ago, a polar vortex left many farmers questioning whether or not they would be able to save damaged crops.

Morris Gervais, owner of Barrie Hill Farms in Springwater Township, says that after a rough start, it's now smooth sailing.

"With all the warm weather and all the rains we've had recently, the crop is just fantastic," Gervais says, adding that this warm weather couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

"The asparagus needs to be harvested every day, especially in warm weather like this. An individual asparagus spear in these conditions can grow six to eight inches in a day," he explains.

Gervais says he's seen an increase in people buying local, and the pandemic has really brought out the importance of local food supply.

"We're seeing a lot of interest in people growing their own food, growing their own gardens, and that underlines the importance of what all farmers in Ontario do," he says.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Ontario released safe operating procedures and guidelines that farms and farmers markets need to follow to operate, and Gervais said they haven't had any issues complying.

Barrie Hill Farms has changed many things to make their staff and customers feel as safe as possible, including a new curbside pickup, where you can order online, drive up and have your food placed in your car.

They have also created a drive-thru beside the market.

"You don't even need to get out of your car. You can just place your order, and our staff will put it in your vehicle for you," says Gervais.

On Tuesday, the farm will start their "pick you own" asparagus, which happens every year with physical distancing safety measures in place this season.