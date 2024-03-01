Barrie Food Bank launches Spring Drive as need for support surges

More than 7,200 individuals, including children, relied on help from the Barrie Food Bank in one month as food insecurity across Simcoe County becomes a significant problem, making this year's month-long Spring Campaign more necessary than ever.

The Barrie Food Bank set the campaign goal at $250,000 and 100,000 pounds of food to help battle the rising crisis.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community, whose generosity has been the backbone of our mission to combat food insecurity," said food bank executive director Sharon Palmer.

Palmer said the organization's dwindling supplies have reduced the amount of food it is able to provide to its clients.

"This isn't a decision we take lightly, but rather a reflection of the growth in the number of individuals and families seeking support," she added.

The number of people seeking that support to put a meal on the table doubled in January from the previous year. Officials say that of those 7,200 individuals, 655 were first-time food bank users.

"Right now, over 5,600 children in 22 local schools are supported by the School Fuel program, which delivers healthy snack foods to school-aged children in Barrie," the food bank noted.

Donations made to the Spring Campaign will help keep the food bank's shelves stocked for months.

How To Donate

There are several ways to support the campaign, including:

Online and receive an automatic tax receipt

Cheque or cash dropped off at 42 Anne Street South in Barrie weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donate non-perishable food items in grocery store bins or at the food bank

Organize a food drive on behalf of a company or organization

The Barrie Food Bank Spring Campaign kicked off Friday and runs until March 31.