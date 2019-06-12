

CTV Barrie





A Barrie family will be unable to return home for at least a few days after a fire on Tuesday evening.

All available crews were called to the Frost Trail home, west of Anne Street to help get the situation under control.

No one was home at the time, except for two dogs that were rescued by firefighters.

Barrie Platoon Chief Brad Conrad said a breeze blowing through the residence caused the smoke to become an issue. “There’s extensive smoke damage throughout the house. The fire had actually started to breach out of the kitchen window, which means it was really starting to roll.”

Crews believe the fire started in a kitchen appliance, but an investigator has been called to determine the exact cause.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.