Barrie engineering student chosen for innovation fellowship

Two engineering students from Lakehead University are taking part in the Canada-Africa Innovation Fellowship (CAIF) program established by Engineers Without Borders.

One of those students is Wade Treslove, who is finishing up an Electrical Engineering degree at Lakehead-Georgian in Barrie.

"Applying engineering to impact the globe has always been the primary goal in my pursuit of education," Treslove said.

"I am looking forward to representing Lakehead and helping make a difference where it counts."

The CAIF program provides young leaders based in Canada and Africa the chance to work together and develop innovative solutions to complex global challenges.

Annang Ibrahim is the other student granted into the program and is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at Lakehead Thunder Bay.

"Finding out I was selected for this fellowship was very exciting," Ibrahim said.

"Being chosen to participate in this fellowship only reassures the faith I have that I am taking the right steps in my career and for the good of my community."

This year, CAIF focuses on building entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership skills of undergraduate and recently-graduated Canadians, Ugandans and Ghanaians.

The program provides them with a platform to develop green and renewable solutions that will help slow down the impact of climate change on underserved communities in sub-Saharan Africa, Canada, and elsewhere.

"We are very proud to see our students recognized for their talent and commitment to making positive change in our world," said Dr. Janusz Kozinski, Faculty of Engineering dean.

She said the two students "will be terrific ambassadors for Lakehead Engineering, and we all look forward to hearing about their achievements."