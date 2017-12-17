

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Barrie defence lawyer Angela McLeod is among four new judges appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice.

The Ministry of the Attorney General announced that McLeod will preside in Barrie.

McLeod was called to the bar in 2002 and has worked as a sole practitioner for her entire career, as defence counsel, as a federal prosecutor and a victim's advocate.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’ve been working towards this and trying to gather the skills and the knowledge to be worthy of the appointment,” said Justice McLeod who added she is proud to serve role in the city she was born and raised in.

McLeod has been a volunteer director with the New Path Youth and Family Services, Elizabeth Fry Society, Criminal Lawyers' Association of Ontario and Simcoe County Lawyers' Association.

The appointment is effective December 28.