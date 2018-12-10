

CTV Barrie





This weekend the new Barrie City Council met and identified five goals that will guide the city’s strategic direction over the next four years.

The goals for this term are:

growing the economy

fostering a safe and healthy city

building strong neighbourhoods

offering innovative and citizen driven services

improving the ability to get around the city

"As a team of eleven we now have the honour of shaping our city for the next four years,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “There was a lot of energy in the room as this Council started setting our priorities. We know there’s a lot of work to do, and there is clearly a sense of optimism as we set the direction for our community. It starts with having a straightforward vision, which I believe we achieved today.”



Councillors say the key issues were heard while campaigning during the 2018 municipal election and include; the opioid crisis, affordable housing, community and road safety, and customer service.



Staff will now begin working on action plans for each strategic direction and is expected to report back to the general committee early 2019.