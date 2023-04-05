Barrie councillors eye future with multiple major developments on the table
The Barrie council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday evening as many people turned out to have their voices heard on two major developments being proposed.
On Wednesday evening, the affordability committee heard revised proposals for two other developments in the city that would collectively bring hundreds of new units.
Discussions around the first centred around a new development near the corner of Essa Road and Mapleview.
This would see two different sections, a north and a south, split between the Bear Creek Channel corridor. The north section of this plan would see just over 1200 new units in structures up to a maximum of 12-storeys in height.
The proposal for the south block would see 753 units with the potential for mixed commercial use, including different retail and daycare options.
The developer behind the project, Pearl Builders, says it would be ready to get boots in the ground as soon as approval is granted.
While there was no opposition brought forth for this project, many people were in the gallery, ready to have their voices heard over another development being brought forth.
Greenworld Construction Inc./ Digram Developments Inc. revised plans for two properties along Essa Road, which are 175 and 199 Essa Road and 50 Wood Street.
This plan would see 2,828 residential units, most spread across nine high-rise towers if approved. There would also be 421 townhouse units, most of those in a condo format.
However, multiple residents opposed the idea, including the Barrie Curling Club, which is currently on a decades-long lease on a piece of property in the middle of the proposed development.
"There is, of course, a legal issue in that this development cannot proceed without an amendment to the Barrie Curling Club lease in that Street A coming out of Essa runs right through the most significant block of parking that we have," said Norman Speake, a member of the club's board of directors.
Speake brought forth concerns over reduced parking and entrance concerns. However, James Hunter of Innovative Planning Solutions, the representative for the developer, says the club is part of the plan and could potentially benefit from all of the new residents that would be brought into the area, as the club mentioned it is working towards growing its membership.
"It is to remain a feature of the site, and something that we did hear about tonight that we can appreciate is a seeking desire for new members," said Hunter. "So through these kinds of development applications, specifically on this property, we will be introducing quite a number of residents to the property so these residents can use the curling club as a feature."
Both plans are subject to staff reports expected to be brought to the general committee later this year.
Wednesday's meeting comes just two days after Mayor Alex Nuttall met with Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen. Nuttall, who has made it a goal of his to strengthen relationships with the provincial government since taking office, categorized the discussions as productive.
"They are both requesting that we play a part in intensification, we play a part in providing more housing going forward, and so as we look at the proposals coming forward, they seem to be getting bigger and bigger, and certainly they are," Nuttall tells CTV News. "The need is becoming greater and greater in terms of the housing deficit that exists nationally, provincially, but certainly here in the City of Barrie."
