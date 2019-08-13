

Lifeguards at Barrie's Centennial Beach will remain in their posts a little longer this summer after council voted in favour of extending their season.

The lifeguards were scheduled to be off duty as of Sun., August 18th but will now keep a look-out on the beach until Fri., August 23rd at a cost of $7,000.

Council also agreed to consider extending the season for lifeguards for the 2020 season at both Centennial and Johnson's beaches until Labour Day.

The estimated cost would be about $30,000, which council will discuss in the yearly business plan and budget.