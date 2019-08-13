Featured
Barrie Council extends lifeguard season at Centennial Beach
A lifeguard sits in the tower watching over Centennial Beach in Barrie on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 1:42PM EDT
Lifeguards at Barrie's Centennial Beach will remain in their posts a little longer this summer after council voted in favour of extending their season.
The lifeguards were scheduled to be off duty as of Sun., August 18th but will now keep a look-out on the beach until Fri., August 23rd at a cost of $7,000.
Council also agreed to consider extending the season for lifeguards for the 2020 season at both Centennial and Johnson's beaches until Labour Day.
The estimated cost would be about $30,000, which council will discuss in the yearly business plan and budget.