BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie Colts have been putting their time off the ice to good use by helping those in need.

The Colts prepared and donated a total of 37,500 meals to various community organizations, including The David Busby Street Centre, Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission, Women and Children's Shelter Barrie, Youth Haven, Barrie Food Bank and Hospice Simcoe.

"It's because of our amazing fans that we have been able to do this.

This is one example of where the money from our 50/50 ticket sales go. All of the people who bought 50/50 tickets at our games are the ones who have made this happen. Over $100,000 was donated from The Barrie Colts Community Fund to purchase the food required," said Barrie Colts President, Howie Campbell.

Several Colts sponsors and partners helped with the initiative by donating food and boxes to help with delivery.