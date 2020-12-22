BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie has outlined the next steps that are being taken following a workplace harassment investigation involving a councillor and city employee.

A statement issued Monday night says that the city would make changes "to ensure improvements are implemented by city staff in respect of future complaint review and investigation procedure."

"Council takes allegations of harassment very seriously and wish to be clear that it directed that city personnel take appropriate steps in accordance with city policies, bylaws and procedures to address the matter, and that resolution has been concluded in a manner that respected the request of the employee in this case as well as the process which governs all employers," the release states.

The details of the investigation will remain confidential to protect the privacy of the city employee involved.

The unnamed city councillor will undergo workplace violence and harassment training, funded by the city.