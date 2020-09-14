Advertisement
Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann charged with DUI
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 6:12PM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 14, 2020 6:58PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann is facing charges of impaired driving in connection to an incident earlier this month.
According to court documents, the 44-year-old Ward 10 councillor was charged on September 5 after Barrie police responded to a report that a driver crashed into a hydro pole.
Repeated attempts for comment from Councillor McCann went unanswered Monday.
None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.
The case is scheduled to be heard in court in November.
