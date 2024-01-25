Barrie Baycats launch 4th annual equipment drive to help kids in Dominican Republic

For the fourth year in a row, the Barrie Baycats have launched their 'For the Love of the Game' equipment drive.

The Baycats will collect used jerseys, gloves, bats and other equipment to support baseball programs in the Dominican Republic.

"We're very excited to continue this great initiative," said team president Josh Matlow. "Last year, we were fortunate enough to go down to the Dominican and see the impact that we had. It was very successful."

The Baycats are partnering with the Barrie Chrysler dealership on Dunlop Street, which will serve as the drop-off site for donated equipment.

"We're always collecting donations, trying to give back in any way we can," said Barrie Chrysler president Christy Fines. "It felt like a natural fit to partner with the Baycats and to be a drop-off location for their equipment drive."

The Baycats dropped off five hockey bags of equipment when they visited the Dominican last year.

Matlow expects to surpass that goal this year.

The team will collect donations at Barrie Chrysler until this year's trip to the Dominican Republic in April.

Barrie Chrysler will also offer a shuttle service for those who wish to drop off equipment but do not have the means to access the dealership themselves.