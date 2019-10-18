It's a touchdown for a Barrie bar owner who accurately guessed the winners in 14 sports games to win $65,874.

Konstadinos Pseekos picked up his big cheque at the OLG prize centre in Toronto after playing Football POOLS.

"I am very happy," said the married father of one. "This is surreal."

The 54-year-old says he plans to use his winnings to help his son buy a home.

POOLS is a sports game where you pick your sport and select who you think will be the winner in each matchup. The prizes are based on the most correct picks.