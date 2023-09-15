Barrie Advance print edition ending after 3 decades as Metroland Media shifts to digital

Residents will no longer be able to enjoy their morning coffee while flipping through their Barrie Advance newspaper after its parent company, Metroland Media Group, announced cutbacks as it moves to a digital-only model.

Metroland Media is seeking protection under the Bankruptcy and Solvency Act, ending print editions of 71 community newspapers.

"The Barrie Advance has been a staple in Barrie for over 35 years," stated Mayor Alex Nuttall. "Its journalists wrote with purpose and strove to share Barrie stories every day, bringing local news to citizens' doorsteps."

The move, announced on Friday, will mean the loss of more than 600 jobs, or roughly 60 per cent of its total workforce.

The company said six daily newspapers, including the Hamilton Spectator, Peterborough Examiner, St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune, and the Waterloo Region Record, would continue both in print and digitally.

In a statement posted online, Metroland Media wrote in part, "The media industry continues to face existential challenges, largely because digital tech giants have used their dominant positions to take the vast majority of the advertising revenue in Canada."

The company also pointed to the pandemic for declining revenue.

"Not having access to a print newspaper will have a very significant impact on getting essential information to residents who can't use or may not have access to digital channels," Nuttall said. "As a community, we need to find a way to keep a local printed newspaper in Barrie. For many, this is their only means to stay connected and to get access to a credible source of local news."

With files from The Canadian Press