Huronia West OPP says a man armed with an axe attempted to rob a Wasaga Beach bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Police allege the man went into the Scotiabank on Mosley Street at 4:30 p.m. brandishing an axe while trying to steal money.

Officers say he was unsuccessful and ran from the bank where he was arrested a short time later.

No one was injured.

The 29-year-old accused faces multiple charges, including violent robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing.