Axe-wielding culprit faces multiple charges in attempted bank robbery
Scotiabank in Wasaga Beach, on Wed., June 5, 2019 (CTV News/Jim Holmes)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 12:03PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 2:02PM EDT
Huronia West OPP says a man armed with an axe attempted to rob a Wasaga Beach bank on Tuesday afternoon.
Police allege the man went into the Scotiabank on Mosley Street at 4:30 p.m. brandishing an axe while trying to steal money.
Officers say he was unsuccessful and ran from the bank where he was arrested a short time later.
No one was injured.
The 29-year-old accused faces multiple charges, including violent robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was held for a bail hearing.