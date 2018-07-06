

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A Bradford man charged with attempted murder made a brief appearance in bail court Friday.

Mothy Chheng, 27, showed no expression as he stood in the prisoner’s box. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

South Simcoe police say officers who went to the factory Wednesday night to investigate a possible industrial accident found an injured woman being treated by paramedics.

Police say the woman was attacked on the assembly line at Flex-N-Gate on Reagens Industrial Parkway.

The woman underwent surgery at a trauma centre in Toronto.

Family have identified her as Khamphouviene Sourapha, 56, of Newmarket.

Sourapha’s sister told CTV News she remains in critical condition.

Investigators say the motive for the attack is not known.

Chheng’s next court appearance will be via video on Tuesday.