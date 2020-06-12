TORONTO -- Most Ontario regions outside the Toronto and Hamilton areas will be allowed to reopen more businesses today, with some asking GTA residents to stay away.

The second stage of the province's reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

Meanwhile, the limit on social gatherings will increase from five to 10 provincewide, but people must still stay two metres away from anyone outside their own household.

Child-care centres across Ontario will also be allowed to reopen, but it's not yet clear how many will be able to implement new pandemic safety measures immediately.

The current pandemic restrictions will stay in place for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, which have a high concentration of COVID-19 cases.

Jeff Lehman, mayor of Barrie, Ont., said waterfront parking lots will be open only to residents of his city.

